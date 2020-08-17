Coronavirus – Seychelles: Community engagement

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Risk Communication and Community Engagement Committee Members and Infection & Prevention Control Unit of the Department of Health engages the community on Friday 14th August 2020, through health education and practical demonstrations of the health measures to adopt against COVID-19 during the New Normal.

