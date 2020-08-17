Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 16 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As of 1pm on 16 August, the Western Cape has 6336 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 100 778 confirmed cases and 90 869 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
100 778
Total recoveries
90869
Total deaths
3573
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
6336
Tests conducted
454104
Hospitalisations
1144 with 249 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
8507
7824
Southern
8840
7952
Northern
5935
5495
Tygerberg
12360
11415
Eastern
9213
8456
Klipfontein
8640
7836
Mitchells Plain
7952
7272
Khayelitsha
7922
7388
Total
69369
63638
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
515
431
Garden Route
Knysna
1243
1040
Garden Route
George
3066
2624
Garden Route
Hessequa
237
185
Garden Route
Kannaland
87
57
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1814
1466
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
834
539
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1913
1754
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4032
3719
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3050
2745
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1054
961
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1417
1249
Overberg
Overstrand
1422
1349
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
239
204
Overberg
Swellendam
254
235
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1066
974
West Coast
Bergrivier
379
339
West Coast
Cederberg
140
120
West Coast
Matzikama
270
218
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1223
1122
West Coast
Swartland
1347
1166
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
379
287
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
96
34
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
11
5
Unallocated: 5321 (4408 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 13 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3573. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
CTICC Hospital of Hope enters its last week:
Over the coming week, the Western Cape Department of Health will be closing the Hospital of Hope at the CTICC. This field hospital has provided treatment and care to over 1500 COVID-19 positive patients since it opened in June. Of these, over 1400 have got well enough to be discharged home, and sadly, 82 have died.
This intermediate hospital played an invaluable role at the peak of our curve in ensuring that our acute hospitals were not overwhelmed, and we were able to provide the appropriate level of care for those who needed it.
The Department of Health in the Western Cape has also used the hospital in recent weeks as part of its Diabetic strategy- admitting the highest risk diabetic patients for care. This has helped to protect the most vulnerable groups and to save lives.
The transfer of the remaining patients is underway, with the last patient date set for Wednesday. The Brackengate temporary hospital, which has capacity for 338 patients, including 8 high flow nasal oxygen beds will continue to operate in the metro. The Gift of the Givers donated 60 bed Freesia ward at Mitchells Plain hospital will also provide a dedicated COVID-19 ward in the metro. In the province’s rural areas, we will have additional beds at the 63 bed Sonstraal facility, and 32 beds in Hermanus, 20 in Vredendal and an additional 20 in George.
Many stories of recovery have emerged from the CTICC and from hospitals across the province in recent months, providing hope and positivity during this difficult time. We thank the patients who have put their trust in us, the healthcare workers who have been the province’s heroes and the many partners, like the CTICC, the MSF and the Gift of the Givers who have worked with us to save thousands of lives.
While the closure of two field hospitals is positive news for the province, we must all work hard to ensure that we continue to slow and contain the spread of the virus. Over the next few days, more of the economy will start to reopen, visits to family and friends and inter-provincial travel will be allowed and alcohol and cigarette bans will be lifted. These are welcomed because we must fight to save jobs and livelihoods but they will require us to continue to be cautious, and to take precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. My plea to all residents of the Western Cape is to act responsibly by wearing your mask, practicing social distancing and keeping up with hygiene measures.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.