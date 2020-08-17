Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 16 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 16 August, the Western Cape has 6336 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 100 778 confirmed cases and 90 869 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

100 778

Total recoveries

90869

Total deaths

3573

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

6336

Tests conducted

454104

Hospitalisations

1144 with 249 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

8507

7824

Southern

8840

7952

Northern

5935

5495

Tygerberg

12360

11415

Eastern

9213

8456

Klipfontein

8640

7836

Mitchells Plain

7952

7272

Khayelitsha

7922

7388

Total

69369

63638

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

515

431

Garden Route

Knysna

1243

1040

Garden Route

George

3066

2624

Garden Route

Hessequa

237

185

Garden Route

Kannaland

87

57

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

1814

1466

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

834

539

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1913

1754

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4032

3719

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3050

2745

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1054

961

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1417

1249

Overberg

Overstrand

1422

1349

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

239

204

Overberg

Swellendam

254

235

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1066

974

West Coast

Bergrivier

379

339

West Coast

Cederberg

140

120

West Coast

Matzikama

270

218

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1223

1122

West Coast

Swartland

1347

1166

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

379

287

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

96

34

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

11

5

Unallocated: 5321 (4408 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 13 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3573. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

CTICC Hospital of Hope enters its last week:

Over the coming week, the Western Cape Department of Health will be closing the Hospital of Hope at the CTICC. This field hospital has provided treatment and care to over 1500 COVID-19 positive patients since it opened in June. Of these, over 1400 have got well enough to be discharged home, and sadly, 82 have died.

This intermediate hospital played an invaluable role at the peak of our curve in ensuring that our acute hospitals were not overwhelmed, and we were able to provide the appropriate level of care for those who needed it.

The Department of Health in the Western Cape has also used the hospital in recent weeks as part of its Diabetic strategy- admitting the highest risk diabetic patients for care. This has helped to protect the most vulnerable groups and to save lives.

The transfer of the remaining patients is underway, with the last patient date set for Wednesday. The Brackengate temporary hospital, which has capacity for 338 patients, including 8 high flow nasal oxygen beds will continue to operate in the metro. The Gift of the Givers donated 60 bed Freesia ward at Mitchells Plain hospital will also provide a dedicated COVID-19 ward in the metro. In the province’s rural areas, we will have additional beds at the 63 bed Sonstraal facility, and 32 beds in Hermanus, 20 in Vredendal and an additional 20 in George.

Many stories of recovery have emerged from the CTICC and from hospitals across the province in recent months, providing hope and positivity during this difficult time. We thank the patients who have put their trust in us, the healthcare workers who have been the province’s heroes and the many partners, like the CTICC, the MSF and the Gift of the Givers who have worked with us to save thousands of lives.

While the closure of two field hospitals is positive news for the province, we must all work hard to ensure that we continue to slow and contain the spread of the virus. Over the next few days, more of the economy will start to reopen, visits to family and friends and inter-provincial travel will be allowed and alcohol and cigarette bans will be lifted. These are welcomed because we must fight to save jobs and livelihoods but they will require us to continue to be cautious, and to take precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. My plea to all residents of the Western Cape is to act responsibly by wearing your mask, practicing social distancing and keeping up with hygiene measures.

