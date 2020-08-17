Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update, 17 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 496 new cases out of 1549 tests (32% positive) with 163 recoveries; four deaths were recorded (MTSRIP) from Chililabombwe,Ndola and Lusaka

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).Media filesDownload logo