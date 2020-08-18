Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (17th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 19,747 Severe cases: 213 New recovered: 165 New deaths: 16 New cases: 1,460

Total Laboratory test: 629,210 Active cases: 18,266 Total recovered: 12,524 Total deaths: 544 Total cases: 31,336

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo