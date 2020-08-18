APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria continues to monitor new opportunities and developments in other countries like saliva based COVID-19 test that is under development

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The HMH Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire while speaking at the PTF COVID-19 media briefing stated that “we are working with agencies & partnering with state governments to serve rural areas by making sure that we maintain routine services including immunization”.

“State epidemiologist are required to kindly speed up the processing of test results, facilitate treatment & isolation of positive cases to address the gaps in COVID-19 response”.

“Nigeria continues to monitor new opportunities & developments in other countries including the new technology like saliva based COVID-19 test that is under development”.

“The National Health System is responding to COVID-19 challenges. Collaboration with states & LGAs remain the cornerstone of a successful strategy.

The Government of Nigeria is supporting funding in states through the Basic health Care Provision Fund & REDDISE program.”

“The continuity of routine health services, capacity building of health workers & their protection is very important.

We urge our health workers to continue to focus on; travellers screening, surveillance, sample collection, lab analysis & hospital care”.

“I have directed that This Day Dome COVID-19 treatment center should be updated to a comprehensive level 3 centre with ventilators, dialysis facilities & other clinical machines needed for a functional ICU” – Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria.

Partner Content

Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more
Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved