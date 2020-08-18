Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Updates (17th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

417 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 207 Kaduna – 44 Ondo – 38 Abia – 28 Anambra – 21 Plateau – 20 Bauchi – 13 Oyo – 9 Ebonyi – 9 Delta – 7 Edo – 7 Enugu – 6 Niger – 3 Gombe – 2 Ogun – 1 FCT – 1 Kano – 1

49,485 confirmed 36,834 discharged 977 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo