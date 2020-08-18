APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (17th August 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

COVID-19 Update: A total of 15032 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2541 new cases. Regrettably, we report 143 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 11982.

Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/323M91z

