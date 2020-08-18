Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 17 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 17 August, the Western Cape has 6336 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 100 778 confirmed cases and 90 869 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
101 037
Total recoveries
91 041
Total deaths
3573
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
6336
Tests conducted
454104
Hospitalisations
1115 with 242 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
8507
7824
Southern
8840
7952
Northern
5935
5495
Tygerberg
12360
11415
Eastern
9213
8456
Klipfontein
8640
7836
Mitchells Plain
7952
7272
Khayelitsha
7922
7388
Total
69369
63638
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
515
431
Garden Route
Knysna
1243
1040
Garden Route
George
3066
2624
Garden Route
Hessequa
237
185
Garden Route
Kannaland
87
57
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1814
1466
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
834
539
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1913
1754
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4032
3719
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3050
2745
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1054
961
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1417
1249
Overberg
Overstrand
1422
1349
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
239
204
Overberg
Swellendam
254
235
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1066
974
West Coast
Bergrivier
379
339
West Coast
Cederberg
140
120
West Coast
Matzikama
270
218
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1223
1122
West Coast
Swartland
1347
1166
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
379
287
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
96
34
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
11
5
Unallocated: 5321 (4408 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 13 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3573. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Alert level 2:
The new, alert level 2 restrictions will come into effect at midnight. These relaxed restrictions are the first step in restarting our economy, saving jobs and addressing the deepening humanitarian, and food security issues in the province that have emerged since the lockdown began.
As we all work to rebuild the economy, I encourage everyone to support local and small businesses in our communities wherever possible. Small businesses are important contributors to job creation, and supporting them during this difficult time will go a long way towards ensuring that they are able to recover and grow.
I also encourage those who can afford to do so, to support local restaurants and tourism establishments who employ large numbers of people.
Along with the re-opening of most sectors of the economy, we will also see the lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. The Western Cape wine and hospitality industries are significant contributors to job creation in the Western Cape, especially in our rural areas. Domestic wine sales represent more than half of the province's sales and the resumption of sales is an important first step in saving jobs and developing the industry.
At the same time, I must appeal to residents of the Western Cape to drink alcohol responsibly and to comply with the regulations around sales that are in place. In the past, we have also seen residents queuing to purchase alcohol after the lifting of prohibitions, and it is imperative that if you are buying alcohol, or visiting a bar or tavern that you ensure that you are wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and keeping up good hygiene practices like hand-washing.
We also appeal to retailers and businesses which will be allowed to operate under level 2, to ensure that they have all their safety protocols in place to protect staff and customers.
Scaling up healthcare services:
The Western Cape saw a significant reduction in people accessing certain healthcare services during as a result of COVID-19. Having overcome the peak in most parts of our province, the Department of Health is now focusing on scaling up other healthcare services. These services will be phased in, and the Department will use a risk and impact-based approach to determine exactly how this will be done.
When comparing April 2020 to April 2019 we see:
68% less people visiting primary health care facilities in the Metro and 37% in rural A 51% reduction in elective surgical procedures in the Metro and 42% in rural A 48% reduction in emergency visits in the Metro and 40% in rural 46% less outpatient visits in the Metro and 52% less in rural
We have also seen a reduction in essential and basic primary healthcare services including a 22% reduction in immunisations, and a 36% reduction in screening for TB. We have also seen reductions in the uptake of services such as chronic disease management for conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, as well as for the management of TB and HIV, and child and women's health. These services will be scaled up in our healthcare facilities, but we will also be making use of our community healthcare workers, to visit patients in their homes and communities and who will be able to screen for COVID-19 at the same time.
A systematic scale up of elective surgeries is also being planned.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant pressure on our healthcare systems, but it has also seen us devise new ways of providing healthcare services in innovative, and patient- centric ways. It is important that while we continue to minimise the spread of COVID-19 and take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones, that we continue to provide other necessary healthcare services and protect the general health of our residents.
If you are concerned about your health, or the health of your children, have a chronic condition or have defaulted on management of HIV or TB, we encourage you to contact your medical provider, or your regular healthcare facility for advice on how best to access your regular treatment or care.
