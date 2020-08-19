Coronavirus: Eswatini welcomes a team of 19 doctors from the Republic of Cuba to help boost the country's fight against COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Eswatini has today welcomed a team of 19 doctors from the Republic of Cuba to help boost the country's fight against COVID19. The doctors arrived through the Ngwenya Border Post this afternoon & will be in the country for three months.

