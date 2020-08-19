Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (19th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 21,326 Severe cases: 255 New recovered: 370 New deaths: 28 New cases: 1,336

Total Laboratory test: 672,637 Active cases: 20,148 Total recovered: 13,308 Total deaths: 600 Total cases: 34,058

