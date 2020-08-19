Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update 18th August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

410 new cases of COVID19 Nigeria;

Lagos-210 FCT-45 Ondo-30 Plateau-21 Edo-19 Ogun-16 Oyo-13 Nasarawa-12 Bauchi-11 Enugu-10 Kwara-7 Kaduna-6 Anambra-4 Ebonyi-3 Abia-2 Rivers-1

49,895 confirmed

37,051 discharged

981 deaths

