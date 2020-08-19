Coronavirus – Nigeria: The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 18th August, 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID19 Nigeria situation report for 18th August, 2020 has been published.

Today's COVID19 situation report provides a breakdown of samples tested by states in the last week.

Download via: https://bit.ly/2YgKt3J

