Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 18 August 2020 confirm 53 new cases. This brings the total confirmed COVID cases of Ugandans to 1,656. Uganda has registered one COVID-19 death today bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 16. Recoveries: 1,188

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.