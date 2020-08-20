Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 20 August 2020 9am EAT

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,147,369) deaths (26,618), and recoveries (870,568) by region: Central (52,139 cases; 1,013 deaths; 40,094 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,389; 401; 16,459), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (971; 76; 868), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,741; 246; 8,895), Equatorial Guinea (4,892; 83; 2,713), Gabon (8,319; 53; 6,614), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 826) Eastern (108,814; 2,350; 63,334): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,374; 59; 5,216), Eritrea (304; 0; 261), Ethiopia (34,058; 600; 13,308), Kenya (31,015; 506; 17,612), Madagascar (14,074; 173; 12,921), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,644; 10; 1,698), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,265; 93; 2,396), South Sudan (2,494; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,546; 808; 6,429), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,656; 16; 1,188) Northern (201,867; 7,713; 130,605): Algeria (40,291; 1,389; 27,971), Egypt (96,914; 5,197; 62,553), Libya (9,068; 164; 1,003), Mauritania (6,829; 158; 6,094), Morocco (46,313; 743; 31,576), Tunisia (2,427; 60; 1,395), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 13) Southern (633,194; 13,268; 515,456): Angola (2,015; 92; 698), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,058; 79; 2,611), Lesotho (996; 30; 472), Malawi (5,240; 164; 2,857), Mozambique (2,991; 19; 1,247), Namibia (4,665; 39; 2,426), South Africa (596,060; 12,423; 491,441), Zambia (10,218; 269; 9,126), Zimbabwe (5,643; 150; 4,442) Western (151,355; 2,274; 121,079): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,292; 55; 1,026), Cape Verde (3,321; 36; 2,442), Côte d'Ivoire (17,232; 111; 14,422), Gambia (2,288; 77; 435), Ghana (43,094; 256; 40,963), Guinea (8,715; 52; 7,532), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,282; 82; 803), Mali (2,667; 125; 1,993), Niger (1,167; 69; 1,082), Nigeria (50,488; 985; 37,304), Senegal (12,446; 258; 7,877), Sierra Leone (1,961; 69; 1,531), Togo (1,190; 27; 875)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases 20 August 2020 9am EAT
