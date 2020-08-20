Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (20th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 21,456 Severe cases: 248 New recovered: 228 New deaths: 20 New cases: 1,778

Total Laboratory test: 694,093 Active cases: 21,678 Total recovered: 13,536 Total deaths: 620 Total cases: 35,836

