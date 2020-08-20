Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case update 19th August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

593 new cases of Covid-19 Nigeria;

Plateau-186 Lagos-172 FCT-62 Oyo-27 Delta-25 Rivers-20 Ondo-19 Edo-18 Kaduna-17 Enugu-12 Akwa Ibom-10 Ogun-7 Abia-6 Gombe-6 Kano-3 Osun-3 50,488 confirmed 37,304 discharged 9 85 deaths Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo