L’avenir Partners with Africa’s Top Cycling Team

NTT Pro Cycling (http://www.NTTProCycling.com/) is delighted to confirm that L’Avenir Wine Estate is to be the official wine partner of our team for the season.

This partnership consolidates L’Avenir’s Sports Development Project and involvement in South African cycling through the Pedalling for Pebbles campaign at the Cape Town Cycle Tour. “As the first African team to participate in the Tour de France in 2015, NTT Pro Cycling exemplifies L’Avenir’s slogan, Proudly South African, with a touch of French flair,” explains Advini South Africa Managing Director, Naretha Ricome.

As a technology-enabled, performance-driven and purpose-led team, NTT Pro Cycling races for something far greater than just success at the very highest level. The team races to mobilise people in Africa to move forward with bicycles through their relationship with the Qhubeka Charity. “Shared values are a cornerstone of this partnership; not only in terms of excellence and innovation, but with the deeper purpose of catalyzing sustainable development in South Africa,” explains Ricome.

As a Stellenbosch specialist of quintessentially South African Chenin Blanc and Pinotage, L’Avenir will be the sole wine sponsor of NTT Pro Cycling for the team’s full calendar which includes the Tour de France, the sport’s biggest race, getting underway in late August in Nice.

“We have 29 riders in our team from 14 countries and we see technology as a 30th rider in the way it enables to make more informed, better decisions, quicker. Moreover, we ride for a higher purpose, to make a difference in the lives of those less privileged creating hope and opportunity. Alignment in terms of innovation, international impact and ambitious development goals all make for a very exciting partnership and we can’t wait to celebrate together, on the world’s biggest stage,” explains NTT Pro Cycling team principal, Douglas Ryder.

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (http://www.NTTProCycling.com/) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today. Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles. We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy. We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign. The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (https://Qhubeka.org/) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd.: NTT Ltd. (https://hello.global.NTT/) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at our new website hello.global.NTT

