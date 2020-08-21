APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

South Africa continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the African continent. Inadequate access to personal protective equipment or weak infection prevention and control measures raise the risk of health worker infection. In East Africa, 92 per cent of working women are employed in the informal sector, heightening the risks they face of sexual exploitation and abuse due to economic vulnerability. Reports of gender-based violence have increased. However, service providers are not always being recognized as essential workers and women's organizations are underfunded. The COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan is just 22 per cent funded. More resources are urgently needed to enable partners to scale-up their response.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2Q9Mr1s

KEY FIGURES

745,455 total cases in the region (as of 19 Aug) 15,637 total deaths 26 countries affected in the region Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved