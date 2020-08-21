Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 40
Total confirmed cases: 5322
Total active cases: 2237
Total recovered: 2929 (46 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 41474 (448 New)
Total deaths: 166 (1 New)
