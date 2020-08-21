Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 40

Total confirmed cases: 5322

Total active cases: 2237

Total recovered: 2929 (46 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 41474 (448 New)

Total deaths: 166 (1 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo