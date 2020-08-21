Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (20 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

476 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;

Lagos – 235 FCT – 44 Kaduna – 41 Borno – 33 Plateau – 28 Abia – 13 Edo – 13 Rivers – 12 Imo – 11 Oyo – 10 Kano – 9 Kwara – 7 Enugu – 5 Katsina – 5 Gombe – 4 Ogun – 4 Nasarawa – 1 Zamfara – 1

50,964 confirmed 37,569 discharged 992 deaths

