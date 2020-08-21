Coronavirus – Sao Tome and Principe: World Food Programme (WFP) Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Operational Updates

• Aiming to reduce the risk of food insecurity and malnutrition among the most vulnerable population, during the month of July, WFP, in partnership with the Government of Sao Tome and Principe and the National School Feeding and Health Programme (PNASE), distributed 3,900 food baskets to vulnerable schoolchildren in all districts of Sao Tome island. The food distribution started on 16 June and is planned to continue during the months of August and September. • The social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was visible during the food distribution and was highlighted by the Minister of Education and the WFP Officer in Charge during their speech to the media. The Government estimates that the number of vulnerable children has drastically increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools remain closed and the school feeding programme remains suspended. • During the month of July, WFP played a leading role ensuring the logistical coordination of the Humanitarian flights to Sao Tome and Principe. Since the opening of the country borders to the humanitarian corridor, tons of medical supplies and equipment were transported to the country, along with humanitarian personnel, to support the Government’s response to this COVID-19 pandemic. • A total of 870 cases of COVID-19 (more than 157 new cases compared to previous month) were confirmed in the country during the month of July. The state of calamity declared by the President of the Republic at the end of the month of June is still in place. • The UN agencies, including WFP, and other development partners initiated the COVID-19 socio-economic impact assessment (SEIA) in the country, aiming to collect and analyze data that will inform the UN recovery plan. Under this exercise, WFP is the leading agency in the area of food security and nutrition.

