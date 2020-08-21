Coronavirus – Seychelles: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Department of Health reviews the COVID-19 situation (transmission levels, trends, public health capacity, etc.) in various countries on a regular basis, to update a list of permitted countries from which individuals can travel to Seychelles. Find below the list of permitted countries based on the latest review, which will take effect from Monday 24 August 2020.
Austria
Italy
Slovakia
Canada
Latvia
Slovenia
China
Lithuania
South Korea
Cyprus
Malaysia
Sri Lanka
Denmark
Mauritius
Switzerland
Estonia
Monaco
Thailand
Finland
New Zealand
United Arab Emirates
Germany
Norway
Hungary
Portugal
Iceland
Singapore
