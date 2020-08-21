APO

Coronavirus – Seychelles: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

| Updated:
The Department of Health reviews the COVID-19 situation (transmission levels, trends, public health capacity, etc.) in various countries on a regular basis, to update a list of permitted countries from which individuals can travel to Seychelles. Find below the list of permitted countries based on the latest review, which will take effect from Monday 24 August 2020.

Austria

Italy

Slovakia

Canada

Latvia

Slovenia

China

Lithuania

South Korea

Cyprus

Malaysia

Sri Lanka

Denmark

Mauritius

Switzerland

Estonia

Monaco

Thailand

Finland

New Zealand

United Arab Emirates

Germany

Norway

Hungary

Portugal

Iceland

Singapore

