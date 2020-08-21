Coronavirus – Uganda: UNHCR Operational Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

3,054 new arrivals entered Uganda from the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 1-3 July, following Uganda’s decision to temporary re-open the border on humanitarian grounds. Border controls were reintroduced on 3 July, once the humanitarian operation was complete.

The humanitarian situation remains unpredictable in South Sudan and the DRC.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Uganda received its first COVID-19 case on 21 March 2020. There were 1,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 31July 2020, with 1,029 recoveries.

Of these,,52 are refugees, 47 of whom have recovered and been discharged from hospital. So far, four deaths have been reported among Ugandan nationals.

