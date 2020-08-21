Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily update 21st August 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 255 new cases out of 1,486 tests, 3 Deaths (MTSRIP) and 197 Recoveries. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 10,627 including 277 deaths and 9,437 recoveries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).Media filesDownload logo