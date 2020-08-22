Coronavirus – Kenya: Total COVID-19 tests in the Country stands at 412,080

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

322 more people have tested positive out of 4,470 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 31,763. Our cumulative tests in the Country stands at 412,080.

From the new cases, 313 are Kenyans & 9 are foreigners with 179 males & 143 females. The youngest case is a three-year-old baby while the oldest is 92 years.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.