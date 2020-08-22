Coronavirus – Nigeria: Assessment of COVID-19 Guidelines in Schools by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Rapid Response Team (RRT) and State Officials

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

This week in Kogi State, the NCDC RRT joined state officials for a visit to schools for the assessment of implementation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Read more in our Guidelines for Schools and Learning Facilities Reopening After COVID-19 Pandemic Closures: https://bit.ly/3erLds8.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo