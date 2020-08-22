Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (21 August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

340 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Kaduna – 63 FCT – 51 Plateau – 38 Lagos – 33 Delta – 25 Gombe – 21 Adamawa – 21 Edo – 20 Katsina – 17 Akwa Ibom – 11 Ekiti – 10 Rivers – 9 Ondo – 5 Ebonyi – 4 Cross River – 3 Ogun – 3 Sokoto – 2 Imo – 2 Nasarawa – 2

51,304 confirmed 37,885 discharged 996 deaths

