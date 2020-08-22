Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 603338 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As of today, a cumulative total of 603 338 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 3 398 new cases identified.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 21 August 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
84787
14,1
Free State
34136
5,7
Gauteng
203832
33,8
KwaZulu-Natal
108788
18,0
Limpopo
12281
2,0
Mpumalanga
22701
3,8
North West
24003
4,0
Northern Cape
8818
1,5
Western Cape
103942
17,2
Unknown
50
0,0
Total
603338
100,0
Testing Data The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 504 507 with 24 224 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries Regrettably we report a further 225 COVID-19 related deaths- 57 from Eastern Cape, 46 from Gauteng, 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Northern Cape, 10 from North West and 25 from Western Cape.
This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 12 843.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries now stand at 500 102 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%.
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Active cases
Eastern Cape
2753
80614
1420
Free State
567
20443
13126
Gauteng
3190
170335
30307
KwaZulu-Natal
1905
83482
23401
Limpopo
171
10536
1574
Mpumalanga
214
19649
2838
North West
224
16948
6831
Northern Cape
106
5203
3509
Western Cape
3713
92892
7337
Total
12843
500102
90343
Issued by: Department of Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.