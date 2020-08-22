Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 603338 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of today, a cumulative total of 603 338 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 3 398 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 21 August 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

84787

14,1

Free State

34136

5,7

Gauteng

203832

33,8

KwaZulu-Natal

108788

18,0

Limpopo

12281

2,0

Mpumalanga

22701

3,8

North West

24003

4,0

Northern Cape

8818

1,5

Western Cape

103942

17,2

Unknown

50

0,0

Total

603338

100,0

Testing Data The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 504 507 with 24 224 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries Regrettably we report a further 225 COVID-19 related deaths- 57 from Eastern Cape, 46 from Gauteng, 81 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Northern Cape, 10 from North West and 25 from Western Cape.

This brings the total COVID-19 related cumulative deaths to 12 843.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries now stand at 500 102 which translates to a recovery rate of 82%.

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Active cases

Eastern Cape

2753

80614

1420

Free State

567

20443

13126

Gauteng

3190

170335

30307

KwaZulu-Natal

1905

83482

23401

Limpopo

171

10536

1574

Mpumalanga

214

19649

2838

North West

224

16948

6831

Northern Cape

106

5203

3509

Western Cape

3713

92892

7337

Total

12843

500102

90343

