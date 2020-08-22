Coronavirus: World Food Programme (WFP) Burkina Faso Emergency Response Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Numbers

3.28 million people in need of food assistance during the 2020 lean season (June- August) (Cadre Harmonisé – July 2020)

1 million internally displaced persons (CONASUR – 8 August 2020)

Highlights

• Revised Cadre Harmonisé results outline that 3.28 million are in need of food assistance during the ongoing lean season. 2 provinces in the Sahel region are in phase 4 (emergency) and 16 provinces in phase 3 (crisis).

• FAO and WFP stress the need to jointly take urgent and immediate actions to support the people in food insecurity as a result of COVID-19 and conflicts.

• The number of internally displaced people has exceeded one million (CONASUR – 8 August 2020).

• In July, WFP assisted 1.2 million people [636,679 IDPs, 2,138 members of host families, and 536,919 vulnerable food insecure individuals (lean season response)] through general distributions via in-kind food baskets or cash-based transfers.

Situation Update

• The Government of Burkina Faso has officially released the updated Cadre Harmonisé (CH) results for the period June-August 2020, taking into consideration the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on food security. The update outlines that 3.28 million people are now projected to be food security phase 3- 5 across the country, marking an over 50 percent increase with respect to forecasted situation during March 2020 Cadre Harmonisé exercise. 2 provinces in the Sahel region are in phase 4 (emergency) and 16 provinces in phase 3 (crisis), whereas in the March outlook no province was in phase 4 and 12 were in phase 3. Pockets of populations in phase 5 (catastrophe) are being reported in both phase 4 provinces. FAO and WFP have jointly issued a press release alerting the international community of the sensible deterioration of the food security situation across the country.

• The security situation is one of the main drivers for the deterioration of the food security situation across the country. Incidents are still being reported on a daily basis affecting WFP and humanitarian partners operations in the most-affected areas of the country. Incidents have a deep repercussion on civilian populations, with the number of internally displaced populations continuing to rise and now exceeding one million. As of 8 August 2020, 1,013,234 individuals have been recorded as displaced. Over the past 18 months, the number of IDPs has multiplied by 24.

• Overall, humanitarian access across the country remains severely affected due to the movement and actions of non-state armed groups, as well as compounded by a degradation of the roads due to the ongoing rainy season. This has an impact on specific localities of the Centre-Nord and Sahel regions, for which WFP continues to operate to ensure to take advantage of the available windows of opportunities to assist those in these localities.

• Despite putting in place all available possible mitigation measures, but with the overarching priority of not leaving anyone behind, WFP operations have been affected by a security incident during this reporting period. On 5 August, a WFP-contracted truck was hijacked by unidentified armed individuals on the route Namsiguya – Djibo while on its way to delivering food items (15 mt pulses and 35 mt cereals) to Djibo. The entire cargo was stolen, the driver and codriver were released in the successive morning. The transporter was delivering pulses and cereals for distributions to internally displaced populations in the commune of Djibo, where access has been limited in the past months. WFP was able to deliver food items earlier in the month to the same locality. WFP is awaiting the results of the local authorities’ investigation, while also conducting internal inquiries. WFP will take all information into account to further reduce the risk of similar incidents occurring again.

