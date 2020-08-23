Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (22nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 19,776 Severe cases: 251 New recovered: 567 New deaths: 25 New cases: 1,368

Total Laboratory test: 736,904 Active cases: 23,889 Total recovered: 14,480 Total deaths: 662 Total cases: 39,033

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.