Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (22nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
– 5,724 samples tested in the past 24 hours.
– 355 new positive cases.
– 417,804 samples tested so far.
– Total confirmed cases stand at 32,118.
– 296 recoveries
– Total discharged and recovered stands at 18,453.
– 10 fatalities
– Total fatalities stand at 542.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.