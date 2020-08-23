Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (22nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

– 5,724 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

– 355 new positive cases.

– 417,804 samples tested so far.

– Total confirmed cases stand at 32,118.

– 296 recoveries

– Total discharged and recovered stands at 18,453.

– 10 fatalities

– Total fatalities stand at 542.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.