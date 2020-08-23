Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (23rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 32

Total confirmed cases: 5414

Total active cases: 2234

Total recovered: 3012 (14 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 42607 (592 New)

Total deaths: 168 (0 New)

