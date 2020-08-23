Coronavirus – Nigeria: Breakdown of COVID-19 cases by state (22nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Lagos State Govt has reported the recovery of 684 COVID-19 patients managed in the community in line with the new case management guidelines.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://bit.ly/2wjr7Aq.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo