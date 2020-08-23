Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (22nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

601 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 404 FCT – 37 Oyo – 19 Ondo – 14 Abia – 13 Enugu – 13 Kaduna – 13 Edo – 12 Kano – 12 Kwara – 11 Ebonyi – 10 Nasarawa – 7 Ogun – 6 Osun – 5 Delta – 5 Niger – 5 Plateau – 4 Bayelsa – 4 Katsina – 3 Ekiti – 2 Imo – 2

51,905 confirmed 38,767 discharged 997 deaths

