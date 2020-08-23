APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (22 August 2020)

A hundred and nine (109) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4759 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, eight hundred, and eighty-nine (2889). To date, one thousand, seven hundred and fifty-four (1754) patients have recovered and been discharged, including forty-two (42) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is one thousand, one hundred and twenty-four (1124) and eleven (11) deaths.

The new cases are in Kigali (81) from mass testing in Kigali markets, Rusizi (24) testing in high-risk groups, Huye:3, Nyamasheke:1; heightened vigilance is required everywhere. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.  

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:   Phone : 114 (toll-free);   Whatsapp message to:  +250788202080;  E mail: [email protected] 

Let’s continue to work together to defeat this pandemic. 

