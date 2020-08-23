Coronavirus: Somali returnees from Kenya

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

During the month of July 2020, no new refugee returnees were recorded. Programmes for voluntary repatriation program from Kenya and assisted returns from Yemen are currently suspended as a COVID-19 measure.

