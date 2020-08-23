Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (22nd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Uganda has registered the highest number COVID-19 cases at 318 in a single day.

The breakdown of the cases is as follows:

• Amuru Prisons: 154 (153 inmates, 1 prison staff)

• Contacts and Alerts (136): Kampala – 65, Kiryandongo – 14, Gulu – 9, Mbarara – 9, Kitgum – 8, Arua – 8, Wakiso – 7, Mbale – 4, Buikwe – 4, Masaka – 2, Bugiri – 1, Jinja – 1, Luweero – 1, Manafwa – 1, Masindi – 1, Mityana – 1

• Health workers (20): Kitgum – 9, Kampala – 6, Arua – 2, Adjumani – 1, Kiryandongo – 1, Luweero – 1

• Truck drivers (8): Malaba – 3, Busia – 2, Mpondwe – 1, Oraba – 1, Madi Opei – 1

We also recorded one (1) COVID-19 death, a 49-year-old male from Mbale District, bringing the total cumulative COVID-19 deaths to 20.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is 2,166.

Currently, Kampala Metropolitan Area has the highest numbers of community transmission. A cumulative total of 540 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kampala since the 23rd March. Of these, 342 cases were registered within the last one week, from 15th August to 21st August 2020 including 5 COVID-19 deaths.

Several institutions including; Malaysia Furnishing, Royal Pharma, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, IGG,KCCA, Toyota, NRM Secretariat, Eagle Holdings, Megha Industries, media houses (New Vision, NBS,NTV,BBS) and other private hospitals have reported clusters.

This highlights the need to ensure that workplaces strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures and Infection, Prevention and Control measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, one of the prisoners at Amuru prisons presented with COVID-19 like signs and symptoms. Our response teams on the ground immediately investigated and isolated this case and listed a total of 20 contacts, of which one turned positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed inmate was admitted at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and has since recovered and been discharged.

In light of the above, the Ministry of Health undertook further investigations in Amuru Prisons. Out of the 205 inmates, 153 inmates tested positive. Out of the 28 prison staff, 1 tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry working with Uganda Prisons Services has since relocated all the confirmed 152 inmates to Gulu Central Prison which is acting as an auxiliary isolation facility. The prison staff is admitted in Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

The inmates are currently being attended to by a combined team from Mulago National Referral Hospital and Gulu RRH supporting the Uganda Prisons Services health team for appropriate management.

Amuru Prison is a holding prison where new prisoners are admitted before being transferred to the regular prison facility.

Due to this fact, it is possible that a prisoner from Amuru community could have been taken to the prison with infection while asymptomatic.

In any case, Amuru Districts is one of the hotspot districts with a high level of community transmission.

COVID-19 is real, infectious and it kills.

The disease presents with the following symptoms:

– Flue

– Cough

– Loss of smell

– Loss of appetite

– Headache

– Difficulty in breathing

If you present with any of the above symptoms, isolate yourself at home and call the Ministry of Health helpline on 0800-100-066.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo