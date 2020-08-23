Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (23rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 22 August 2020
97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans is now 2,263.
Contacts and alerts (90):
– Kampala (59)
– Wakiso (11)
– Buikwe (6)
– Luweero (3)
– Namisindwa (3)
– Mukono (2)
– Jinja (2)
– Kabale (1)
– Amuru (1)
