Coronavirus – Zambia: Home Care Strategy for COVID-19 eases the pressure on Health Facilities

Zambia's home care strategy for COVID-19 patients eases the pressure on health facilities & protects the delivery of essential health services.

In Nakonde district, a network of community volunteers partly trained by World Health Organization (WHO) manage & monitor patients.

