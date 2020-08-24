Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (23rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 20,153 Severe cases: 291 New recovered: 515 New deaths: 16 New cases: 1,638

Total Laboratory test: 757,057 Active cases: 24,996 Total recovered: 14,995 Total deaths: 678 Total cases: 40,671

