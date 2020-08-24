Coronavirus – Ethiopia: WHO Ethiopia partners with KOICA

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

WHO Ethiopia partnering with KOICA. The contract signed today helps strengthen the response to COVID19 and support to FMoHealth International and national experts will support online and face-to-face training of front-line health workers on COVID-19 in four regions.

