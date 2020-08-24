APO

Coronavirus: Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin – Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

The food security situation remains stable, with almost all households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption and households employing less emergency food and fewer livelihood-based coping strategies.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3hr7NDp

Physical access to markets has remained the same in the current round as that in the previous one indicating continuing of market functionality, which is a key element as the lean season approaches

Reported cases of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing have decreased in this round.

BACKGROUND

While the country has enjoyed good crop production this year, realizing an 11.5% increase in maize compared to last season, COVID-19 is still likely to adversely impact food security in the coming months. It is in consideration of this that WFP has put in place remote household monitoring to track changes in food security as influenced by COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved