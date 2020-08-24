Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (23rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

322 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 130 Bauchi – 36 FCT – 25 Edo – 17 Bayelsa – 14 Ogun – 14 Oyo – 14 Anambra – 13 Kaduna – 12 Ondo – 11 Abia – 10 Osun – 6 Plateau – 5 Kwara – 5 Kano – 4 Ebonyi – 3 Sokoto – 2 Borno – 1

52,227 confirmed 38,945 discharged 1002 deaths

