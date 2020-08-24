Coronavirus – Nigeria: UNICEF Nigeria launches animation to engage children on COVID-19 prevention

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

To help children understand how to protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus, UNICEF Nigeria launched a COVID-19 prevention animation project on International Youth Day 2020.

The 90-second animated video – created by young people themselves – brings to life in a fun way the importance of handwashing, physical distancing and face mask wearing for children.

“By using simple language and creating relatable characters, we hope to help children grasp how to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said Eliana Drakopoulos, Chief of Communication at UNICEF Nigeria. “Animated videos are engaging for children and can teach them practices that make their communities safer. What makes this even more exciting is that the video was conceived by young people themselves.”

The animation concept was developed by a team of youth advocates, with support from UNICEF Nigeria and funding from the European Union. It was created from a peer-to-peer perspective, using four young Nigerian characters.

Curbing the spread of the coronavirus and keeping communities safe for children and their families continue to be key priorities for UNICEF. The daily emergence of new cases in Nigeria are reminders that that the pandemic is not over yet and that continuous effort is needed to protect children. Strengthening communication and raising awareness on prevention tips continues to be critical at this time.

Watch Video: https://bit.ly/2QmYEjo

– Oluwatosin Akingbulu, Communications Officer, UNICEF Nigeria

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Nigeria.