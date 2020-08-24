APO

Coronavirus – South Sudan: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan External Update

Updated:
Monthly highlights

24,349 individuals screened at IOM-managed COVID-19 PoE sites 80,949 individuals provided with safe drinking water 47,824 individuals received outpatient health consultations 7,611 Individuals received MHPSS services in Wau, Malakal, and Bentiu

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3aVjL66

Situation Overview

In July, sub-national violence persisted throughout different parts of the country, including in Pibor in Jonglei State, which remained particularly volatile, with active incidents of armed clashes by rival parties. Incidents of intercommunal clashes in Warrap State and criminality in a range of manifestations also continued across the country. Concerning the Transitional Government of National Unity, July witnessed the lapse of the deadline on the reconstitution of the legislature that had 26 July earmarked as the date of completion.

On 15 July, President Salva Kiir announced the appointment of Denay Jock Chagor as Governor of Jonglei State. The appointment of a Governor for Upper Nile State remains pending and is a cause for tension between the two main parties to the agreement. The continued power vacuum has exacerbated insecurity and bureaucratic impediments within the state.

