Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update (24 August 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 23 August 2020 confirm 99 new cases. This brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 2,362.

Two (2) COVID-19 deaths were recorded bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 22.

