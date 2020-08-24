Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Update (23rd August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 251 new cases out of 1,515 tests, 1 death (MHSRIP) and 120 recoveries. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 11,082 including 280 deaths and 10,062 recoveries.

