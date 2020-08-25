Coronavirus – Egypt: Government of Japan and UNDP commit to addressing Socio-Economic Impact of COVID-19 in Egypt through human security approach

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Responding to the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 is a key priority. Together with the health response, it is integral to direct support that will keep households and businesses running. In this connection, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Japan are expanding their strategic partnership to support Egypt’s inclusive and multi-sectoral crisis management and responses and to address the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 in Egypt with around 2.73 million USD grant to UNDP.

In a meeting held today Tuesday 25 August 2020, the partners discussed the next steps for the project, titled “Supporting an Inclusive and Multi-Sectoral Response to COVID-19 and Addressing its Socio-Economic Impact in Egypt”. The new project will focus on supporting national and sub-national capacities for planning, coordination and crisis management in addition to addressing the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 particularly on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and vulnerable groups. It is expected for example to benefit 3.7 million MSMEs, especially in retail and handcraft sectors, thanks to support to digitalization and improved market access through e-commerce.

The meeting witnessed the attendance of Ambassador Masaki NOKE – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Egypt, Dr. Ahmed Kamaly – Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Ms. Randa Aboul-Hosn, UNDP Egypt Resident Representative, Ambassador Lamia Mekhemar – Director of International Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ambassador Ahmed Ihab Gamaledin – Assistant Minister, MoFA and Secretary General of the Standing Supreme Committee for Human Rights (SSCHR), and Engineer Tarek Shash – Deputy Executive Director, MSMEDA, and senior representatives from Ministry of International Cooperation.

“Thanks to the generosity of Japan, we are delighted to work closely with the Embassy of Japan to support Egypt’s efforts to respond and recover from COVID-19. Millions of people and vulnerable households are affected by the socio-economic shocks resulting from the COVID-19,” said Randa Aboul-Hosn, UNDP Resident Representative in Egypt.

“The COVID-19 is a human security crisis, posing threat to not only the health and the lives, but also the dignity of individuals. We need thus an inclusive response based on the human security philosophy, focusing on the protection and empowerment of each person, leaving nobody behind, especially the most vulnerable. International solidarity is indispensable, and Japan will continue working closely with the Egyptian government and the UNDP.” Masaki NOKE, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Egypt noted.

As the UN’s lead agency on socio-economic impact and recovery, UNDP provides the technical lead in the UN’s socio-economic recovery efforts, supporting the overall coordination role of the Resident Coordinators, with UN teams working as one across all aspects of the response.

Over the past decades, UNDP and the Government of Japan have developed an important partnership. Together, UNDP and the Government of Japan will continue this partnership for development and a vital collaboration to end poverty and inequality, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).