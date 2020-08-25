Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (24th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 18,851 Severe cases: 275 New recovered: 267 New deaths: 14 New cases: 1,472

Total Laboratory test: 775,908 Active cases: 26,187 Total recovered: 15,262 Total deaths: 692 Total cases: 42,143

