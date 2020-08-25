Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (25th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 18,778 Severe cases: 290 New recovered: 534 New deaths: 17 New cases: 1,545

Total Laboratory test: 794,686 Active cases: 27,181 Total recovered: 15,796 Total deaths: 709 Total cases: 43,688

